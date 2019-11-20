VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Two people were critically injured after a serious crash in Vancouver Wednesday night.
The call came in at about 6:30 p.m. Vancouver police say two motorcycles and an SUV were all traveling south on Northeast St. James Road when the crash happened near Northeast 49th Street.
When firefighters arrived, one motorcyclist had been pulled out from under the SUV.
The two motorcyclists were taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center with critical injuries deemed life-threatening.
The driver of the SUV was not hurt and is cooperating with investigators.
What caused the crash is under investigation.
Northeast St. James Road is closed while officers investigate. There is no word on when the roadway is expected to be reopened.
