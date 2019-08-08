HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) – Clackamas Fire says two people breaking down the Pickathon Music Festival died after a cherry picker fell to the ground in Happy Valley.
The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Pendarvis Farm on Southeast Hagen Road, where the music festival was underway last weekend. The festival ended on Sunday.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says the two workers were on a cherry picker, inside the basket, extended about 30 feet in the air when it tipped over, killing them both.
A man who lives across the street says this is leaving a dark shadow over a wonderful event.
“All I heard was a boom, lift came over, there were two people in it, it came down 35 to 40 feet, it tipped over,” said Steve Spurlock. “Those were people who were supposed to go home tonight, they have families. They had plans for the weekend… We have lives to live. We shouldn’t die, especially at work.”
Deputies along with OSHA are now investigating the incident, trying to determine what exactly went wrong, of if there was some kind of equipment malfunction.
Pickathon Music Festival released a statement on Twitter, which read in part, “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two members of the GuildWorks crew during breakdown of this year's festival. Please join us in offering up prayers and support to their families and friends during this difficult time. All involved in Pickathon are like members of a family to us.”
