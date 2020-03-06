3 people dead, highway blocked after crash on SR 503 in Brush Prairie

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A deadly crash blocked traffic on State Route 503 in Clark County on Friday afternoon, according to Washington State Patrol.
Law enforcement says three people died in the crash in Brush Prairie near milepost four.
Two kids involved in the collision are in critical condition, according to WSP.
The highway is blocked in both directions while law enforcement in on scene. Drivers in the area should expect delays and use alternate route if possible.
No additional information was immediately available for release.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
