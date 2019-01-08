People dealing with no-cause eviction notices at long-standing downtown Portland complex

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - For decades, Lincoln Hotel has offered affordable month-to-month housing in downtown Portland, according to tenants, but they tell FOX 12, they all recently received a no-cause eviction notice.
The notice informed them their units must be vacated by March 31. Current occupants are concerned they will not be able to find comparably priced housing in the heart of the city, in time.
“This was a Godsend to my wife and I,” said William Thornton, who lives in one of the hotel’s 30 units.
He says, NW Pilot Project, an agency helping low income seniors find affordable housing, placed he and his wife, Marla, in the less than 300-square-foot room at the Lincoln Hotel.
“We have a double bed in the back. We have a microwave, we have a refrigerator," he said.
Everything they need, according to the veteran, who served during the Vietnam War.
Thornton tells FOX 12, they have rented the room, he calls “modest, for a decade.
“It’s antiquated, but it also has its own little life," he said.
The couple shares a bathroom with at least a dozen other tenants, who live on the second floor of the more than 100-year-old building. But, they say they’re grateful.
“We know everybody on this street practically.”
However, they recently learned they have to move in less than three months, as will their neighbors, after receiving a mass no-cause eviction notice.
Thornton says they were given the notice “two or three days before Christmas.”
But, the eviction notice was stapled to another paper, explaining they would receive $2,900 to cover moving expenses if they live in a studio, which most do. And, those living in a one bedroom will receive $3,300. It’s a practice made mandatory by Portland’s new relocation assistance ordinance.
The move came as a huge relief to the Thornton.
“A lot of weight out of my wallet, because that’s what we were worried about. My wife and I are on a fixed income," he said.
He tells FOX 12, the people who currently lease property are retiring, prompting the building owner, Goritson Investment Properties, to make changes. A spokesperson says, the company will not comment on its plans for the Lincoln Hotel.
Thornton claims he has no hard feelings, adding the owners and managers have been good to their tenants throughout the years.
Although the 69-year-old says he knew the day would come, he tells FOX 12, he is still left wondering: What’s next?
“We’d like to find a place around here, but I don’t think it’s within our budget.”
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
