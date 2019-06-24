VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A two-alarm fire damaged two residential structures and displaced at least 26 people in Vancouver Sunday evening.
Shortly after 7 p.m., Vancouver Fire crews responded to the report of a fire in the 3300 block of East 18th Street.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found two structures heavily involved. One structure was a one-story home and the other was a two-story duplex.
Officials said both units of the duplex were damaged.
A second alarm was called which brought in additional crews and resources to the scene. A total of 36 fire personnel fought the fire.
Officials said it took firefighters about 40 minutes to get the blaze under control.
No injuries were reported.
The residents who have been displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
