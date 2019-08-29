BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A two-alarm fire destroyed a four-plex in Beaverton early Thursday morning.
At around 2:30 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews were called out to the 13000 block of Southwest 17th Avenue on the report of a fire.
Crews arrived to the scene and found a four-plex on fire.
Firefighters are mopping up at scene of apartment fire in the 13000 block of SW 17th in Beaverton. Video shows fire soon after crews arrived. pic.twitter.com/caYHaYlf3n— TVF&R (@TVFR) August 29, 2019
The fire has been knocked down. Firefighters will remain on scene to mop up any hot spots.
TVF&R said there are no known injuries, but structural instability is preventing firefighters from safely searching.
Firefighters kept the blaze from spreading to nearby buildings, but all units in the four-plex were destroyed, according to TVF&R.
The Red Cross is assisting 11 people displaced by the fire.
FOX 12 spoke with a man visiting his son who lives in the four-plex.
"I saw all the flames come up through the decking in the patio and that was the first thing I noticed, and a minute after that it had broken through the window and come into the apartment," said Sam Hoover.
According to TVF&R, it's unknown if there were working smoke alarms in the four-plex. They were not equipped with residential fire sprinkler systems.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
#BREAKING @TVFR investigators looking for what started a fire that destroyed a four-plex apartment building early this morning. @RedCross is now helping 11 people displaced by it. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/kQyz2W421z— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) August 29, 2019
