MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – Eight people were displaced after their home caught fire late Wednesday night in Milwaukie.
Clackamas Fire District #1 reports the fire occurred at the two-story split-level in the 12000 block of Ash Court home just before midnight.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and contained it to the garage, though they say the living room area of the home was damaged by smoke.
Fire officials continue to investigate and say they consider the fire suspicious.
The displaced residents are receiving help from the Clackamas Emergency Services Foundation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
