VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Four people were displaced after a fire damaged a home in Vancouver.
Crews responded to the 1200 block of Southeast Park Crest Avenue on Thursday around 11:20 a.m. and extinguished flames in the home’s attic in approximately 30 minutes.
Firefighters while battling the blaze found a woman in the back bedroom behind a closed door and helped her escape.
The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for evaluation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.