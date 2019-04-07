2 people, dog rescued from flooded area along South Santiam River

LEBANON, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters say two people and a dog were rescued from a flooded area along the South Santiam River on Sunday.
The Lebanon Fire District responded to a report of a water rescue near Gill’s Landing.
When crews arrived, they found one person standing in ankle-deep water, but he wasn’t able to get to dry land due to the rising water levels. Crews were able to get to him using a rescue raft and helped him to dry land.
The man told crews about another person who needed help getting out of the flooded area.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office and a rescue swimmer from Lebanon Fire were able to locate the other person and his dog. They used a specialty rescue sled to bring them to safety.
Crews then searched the area, which had several tents, and did not locate any other people.
They say the South Santiam River was extremely swollen, fast moving and had a large amount of debris in the water.
Both people were taken to local hospitals. Crews say the dog was reunited with family members and appeared to be unharmed.
