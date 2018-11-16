PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in northeast Portland late Thursday night.
Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a home, located in the 11800 block of Northeast Brazee, at around 11:47 p.m. on the report of a fire.
When firefighters arrived to the scene, they saw heavy fire coming from the front of the home and threatening a home next door.
All occupants, six adults and two kids, were able to get out of the home safely, however a dog was still inside.
PF&R said after the threat to the home next door was eliminated, firefighters searched the home and found the dog in a bedroom. The dog was evaluated and then returned to the family.
The fire was extinguished just before 12 a.m., according to PF&R.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. A fire investigator said the damage is estimated at about $80,000.
PF&R said it is unclear at this time if working smoke alarms were activated in the home.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.