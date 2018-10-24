PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office says 22 people connected to a criminal organization responsible for trafficking methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine in Oregon and Washington state are facing charges.
The attorney’s office says a drug cartel in Michoacan, Mexico distributed the drugs to Victor Alvarez Farfan, 43, of Oregon City.
Farfan and associates, according to the attorney’s office, manufactured crystal meth from liquid form and distributed it to others to sell in Hillsboro, Gresham, Portland and Hood River, as well as Tacoma, Washington.
Farfan and his associates also allegedly distributed heroin and cocaine in the Portland-metro area. John Armas, 41, of Hillsboro, distributed methamphetamine he received from Farfan via a local distribution cell in the Hillsboro area, according to the attorney's office.
Law enforcement Wednesday morning arrested 17 defendants. The identities of the remaining five have not been released, according to the attorney’s office.
15 defendants were arraigned in federal court Wednesday. The attorney’s office says all defendants are expected to make their first appearances within a week.
Named defendants and the charges they are facing include:
- Victor Alvarez Farfan is facing charges of conspiracy, two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and conspiracy to commit the laundering of monetary instruments.
- John Armas is facing charges of conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and conspiracy to commit the laundering of monetary instruments.
- Silverio Rubio Valdovinos, 35, of Gresham, is facing a charge of conspiracy.
- Eduardo Alvarez Farfan, 24, of Gresham, is facing charges of conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and conspiracy to commit the laundering of monetary instruments.
- Roberto Carlos Farfan Alvarez, 23, of Oregon City, is facing charges of conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
- Genaro Fernandez Gonzalez, 26, of Salem, Oregon, is facing a charge of conspiracy.
- Randy Eugene Roberts, 51, of Hillsboro, is facing a charge of conspiracy.
- Kathleen Joan Roberts, 53, of Hillsboro, is facing a charge of conspiracy.
- Socorro Elena Gutierrez, 38, of Hillsboro, is facing a charge of conspiracy.
- Taylor Michael McKemie, 55, of Hillsboro, is facing charges of conspiracy and conspiracy to commit the laundering of monetary instruments.
- Keith Frederick Teufel, 59, of Hillsboro, is facing charges of conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
- Randall Deal Mauel, 47, of Chehalis, Washington, is facing a charge of conspiracy.
- Rene Diaz Gutierrez, 36, of Vancouver, Washington, is facing charges of conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
- Catherine Arlene Cunningham, 51, of Hood River, is facing a charge of conspiracy.
- Kirstie Alexandria Mirelez, 27, of Portland, is facing a charge of conspiracy.
- Jessica Marie Stinnett, 39, of Astoria, Oregon, is facing charges of conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
- Athena Marie Johnson, 48, of Hillsboro, is facing a charge of conspiracy.
The attorney's office says the case is the result of a joint investigation including representatives from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the Beaverton Police Department, the Hillsboro Police Department, the Tigard Police Department, the Oregon National Guard Counterdrug Program, and the FBI.
