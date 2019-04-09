COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Detectives have arrested two people in connection with a murder in Cowlitz County earlier this year.
According to the sheriff’s office, Anthony S. Depuisaye-Green, 26, of Centralia, and Elizabeth A. Rogen, 43, also of Centralia, were arrested Tuesday for the murder of Travis Seiber, 47, of Ryderwood.
Law enforcement previously reported that Seiber was found dead on March 19 at a home north of Ryderwood on State 506.
Both Depuisaye-Green and Rogen are facing charges of murder in the first degree and robbery in the first degree. Depuisaye-Green is also facing a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm in the first degree.
Deputies say no other details are available for release.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Detective Lorenzo Gladson at 360-577-3092.
