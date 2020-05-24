People head to The Gorge despite calls to stay local on Memorial Day weekend

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) – It may not be as busy as a typical holiday weekend in The Gorge, but some Hood River locals say it was more traffic than they were expecting.
"We came out to have a little quality time just with my sister," Elizabeth Bluhmi of Clackamas County said. "We feel like this is fairly close we feel like we’re local by coming here and supporting the economy and people have been really open about it."
But Brooke Pauly the owner of Laurel and Eddie was just able to reopen her store last weekend and she says as glad as she is to have business, she's concerned to see these out of towners.
"There’s some worry for sure about having so many visitors in town and how to handle it safely," Pauly said.
She says she's taking precautions in her store.
Safety measures are in place up at Cathedral Ridge Winery. One of the wine associates says they’ve also seen visitors over the weekend like their wine club members from the Portland-Vancouver area.
"That’s been fine because when they make a reservation, we tell them you need to have a mask we provide masks if they don’t have their own," Anna Barker, Wine Associate at Cathedral Ridge Winery.
But the county’s emergency program manager says around town not everyone has been as mindful. She tells FOX 12 she was sad to see so many people walking around Sunday without masks and not social distancing.
Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, the governor, Hood River mayor and other mayors across the state urged visitors to stay local warning that counties could become quickly overwhelmed if visitors flood communities and unknowingly spark a COVID-19 outbreak.
"The more we push it though I think the more our odds are of potentially shutting down again and delaying the process more and I worry a lot about some of the small businesses in this town particularly how they could handle another shut down," said Hood River County Emergency Program Manager Barbara Ayers.
County officials now re-iterating that locals are trying hard to be safe, do the right thing and will welcome tourists later.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
