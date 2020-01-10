MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) - Several feet of fresh snow is expected in the Cascades over the weekend, which is great news for snow enthusiasts and the businesses on Mount Hood that cater to them.
Highway 26 is expected to be packed with skiers and snowboarders, as Skibowl finally opened for the season Thursday afternoon.
Everyone is excited to finally see enough snow to get all the resort lifts moving and staying that way.
"Oh a lot of people are excited," said Shoshanah Garcia, who works at Skibowl.
Weather models show a major snow storm is expected, which means there’s a whole lot more snow on the way. People heading up to the mountain this weekend should expected some serious weather conditions and traffic.
For those planning to go up to the mountain or over the passes, ODOT is requiring you to carry chains or have traction tires. Reader boards along highways will have up-to-date information about what drivers need to know.
Brenda Berg travels from Bend to Portland nearly every weekend and knows to be prepared.
"We have water, hot water, food, chains, snow gear, blankets. You know, the works," said Berg.
ODOT crews in Government Camp have plows out and they are ready to go with salt, sand and deicer as needed.
ODOT is asking drivers to be very careful and ready for changing conditions.
"A few years ago, it was way worse than this. So this is just very nice and it's so beautiful out," Berg said.
For the latest forecast, visit www.kptv.com/weather. For road conditions, visit www.tripcheck.com.
