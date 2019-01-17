COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Three people were hospitalized Thursday after a single-car crash in Columbia County.
The crash occurred later afternoon on Millard Road at Ross Road near St. Helens, Columbia River Fire & Rescue says.
The three people hurt in the crash were transported to a Portland-area trauma hospital.
Officials says the driver appears to have lost control while traveling at a high rate of speed and flipped the sedan.
Firefighters pried two people from the wreck; one person self-extricated. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.
Millard Road at Highway 30, Bachelor Flat and Ross Road were temporarily closed after the crash while the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police were on scene. It’s not clear what caused the crash.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
