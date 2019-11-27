MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Two people were hospitalized after a driver slid off a Multnomah County road and into a stand of trees Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office says.
The single-car crash occurred on Larch Mountain Road near milepost eight.
The man and woman inside the car were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.
The driver likely slid off the road and into trees due to icy conditions, according to deputies.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
