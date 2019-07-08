NEAR NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) – Three people were hospitalized Monday after a plane crash near South Beach State Park at Yaquina Bay State Recreation Site, according to Oregon State Police.
OSP said the pilot and his passengers were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The crash occurred Monday around 5:10 p.m. It’s not clear what caused the pilot to crash.
FOX 12 learned through the FAA registry that the plane is registered to Dean Sawyer, the mayor of Newport. It's unknown at this time if he was involved in the crash.
OSP is continuing to investigate the crash. More information will be released as soon as possible.
