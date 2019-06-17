HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) – Two people were hospitalized after a standoff involving a SWAT team late Monday morning at a home in Happy Valley, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies just after 11 a.m. responded to multiple reports that a man armed with a knife had stabbed someone near Southeast 162nd and Southeast Misty Drive.
Deputies arrived to find the man barricaded inside the house and still armed with a knife.
They also contacted a 40-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds, according to the sheriff’s office, who says she was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.
A SWAT team and a K9 officer made entry into the house and found the suspect lying on a bed with multiple stab wounds to the chest. He was transported to an area hospital in serious condition, according to deputies.
The relationship between the man and the woman was not immediately clear. The sheriff’s office says the investigation into this case is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.