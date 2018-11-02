HOCKINSON, WA (KPTV) - Authorities say five people were hurt Friday afternoon in a three-car crash involving a school bus.
The school bus was loaded with children, according to Clark County Fire District 3.
One of the kids on the bus received minor injuries but was not hospitalized, a fire district spokesperson said.
Two other people involved in the crash were transported to a hospital.
The bus had 27 kids on it and was rear-ended by a car near the intersection of Northeast 189th Avenue and Northeast 164th Street in Hockinson, according to authorities.
Authorities say a second couldn’t stop in time and rear-ended the first. A third car was also involved.
Officials with the Hockinson School District and the bus company Friday afternoon said they were working to notify all families impacted by the collision.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.