NEAR MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) – Three people were hurt in the three-vehicle crash near McMinnville Monday involving a school bus with kids inside, Oregon State Police says.
The crash occurred near Durham Lane and Highway 18 just west of McMinnville.
A driver in a white Yukon hit a minivan while attempting to cross Highway 18 to continue south on Durham Lane, according to OSP.
The impact of the collision caused the minivan to rotate counter-clockwise into the westbound lane of the highway, where it crashed into the side of a school bus full of children, law enforcement says. None of the kids inside were hurt.
The minivan came to rest off the westbound shoulder of the highway, OSP says. Two occupants were transported by ambulance to the Willamette Valley Medical Center with injures, and a third was taken by helicopter to Emanuel Hospital in Portland. No other injuries were reported.
The highway in the area was closed for about an hour-and-a-half while law enforcement was on scene.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.