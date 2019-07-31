NEAR AURORA, OR (KPTV) – Two people were injured in fiery crash involving a box truck off Highway 551 Wednesday afternoon.
The two-vehicle crash occurred off Highway 551 near Hito Lane, according to the Aurora Fire District.
Crews arrived on scene to find the box truck and surrounding brush on fire and quickly extinguished the flames. There was no one inside the truck when firefighters arrived and crews immediately began efforts to remove a driver from the second vehicle involved.
The driver once they were freed from the vehicle was flown to an area trauma hospital due to the seriousness of their injuries, according to fire officials. The driver of the box truck had escaped from his vehicle after the crash and was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with unknown injures.
The highway was closed in both directions while authorities were on scene. No one else was hurt and Oregon State Police are investigating.
Other agencies at the scene Wednesday include the Hubbard Fire District, the Canby Fire District, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
