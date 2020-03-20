2 people hurt in Tigard house fire

TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – Two people were hurt on Friday after a house caught fire in Tigard, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
Crews extinguished the flames on the backside of the single-family house quickly.
One person suffered serious injuries and the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to fire officials.
It’s not clear what caused the house to catch fire. Firefighters continue to investigate.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.