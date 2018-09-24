By 2032, all Oregon schools are supposed to be seismically safe.
Big districts, like Portland, have the challenge of upgrading dozens of buildings before a big quake. But the FOX 12 Investigators found some smaller districts, like Corbett, are struggling to upgrade just one.
From the outside, Corbett Middle School looks like a perfectly good building to many. But it's inside, where Corbett School District Superintendent Randy Trani said it's easy to see where the problems really lie.
"The building is, you know, as an investment by the community 100 years ago great investment," Trani said. "It's lasted for 100 years, but we don't see very many 100-year-old cars on the highway actually doing the job of transporting people anymore."
Trani gave FOX 12 a tour of the building. He said up in the attic is where people can really see what the entire building is made of.
"The materials that it's made with is a hollow clay reinforced tile, which is basically flower pots stacked on top of each other and glued," he said. "It comes down in seconds."
He said the basement of the school also proves why he's concerned.
"It's on a foundation of the basement that was made with horses and wagons," he said. "That's how old it was, they didn't have concrete back then."
Trani said there's no doubt about it, the building will collapse in a big quake. But he said it's not just seismic issues he worries about, he said the building isn't even up to current fire code.
"It's just really an old, old building," Trani said.
Four times since 2013, Corbett School District has gone to voters proposing a school bond that would go towards building improvements for the middle school. He said it would most likely be cheaper just to replace it all together. The bonds also listed other safety and seismic upgrades.
"We started with a community that hadn't seen a bond in about 20 years and they had never seen one for this building," Trani said.
The first bond attempt in November 2013 lost by 415 votes. The last one in May 2016 lost by 125.
"A little more than 47 percent of the voters said yes, so we're hopeful that the next bond will really push us over the top," Trani said.
FOX 12 also sat down with Yumei Wang.
"My advice to them would be to keep on trying, because this is extremely important," said Wang. "We want our school children to be safe."
Wang is the Geo Technical Engineer at the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries.
"I would say almost all of the large school districts across the state have passed sizable bonds in say the last 10 years and it's often some of the smaller school districts that have problems passing bonds," Wang said.
Wang said she can't for sure say why Corbett voters haven't passed a bond, but with smaller districts she said it often comes down to a couple things.
"Lots of times it has to do the demographics and how connected the people in the school district of the bonds feel to the school itself," she said.
Many of the people FOX 12 spoke with in Corbett who have voted against past bonds made it clear they've always voted no and that's not going to change.
They cited raising taxes as a big reason, not wanting to pay for kids coming into Corbett from other districts, and simply not having school-aged children.
"I don't have children so it's hard for me to justify that," said a woman in Corbett who wanted to remain anonymous.
FOX 12 also spoke with people who have voted for the bonds.
"I'll keep voting yes, yeah," said Vince Lando, who lives in Corbett. "I'll always vote yes on anything that has to do with school."
Lando said he doesn't have any school in children. But to him, that doesn't matter.
"Right now, the school does need a lot of upgrades and it's an excellent school, I mean in terms of the academic effort they put into it, but the physical nature of the school, it's starting to fall apart," he said.
But he said he can easily see why the bonds haven't passed.
"I just don't think that it has enough of an economic engine out here in Corbett in this area, that people feel like they can afford the extra taxes on their own house and they're already pretty high," Lando said.
Trani told FOX 12 he doesn't plan to give up, even after four fails.
"When you own a car or a house, you have to take care of it over time," he said. "In this particular house that we've had for over 100 years, has been a great investment and I just see it as an opportunity for taxpayers to reinvest in their communities to reinvest in their schools."
Trani said voters won't see a school bond this November, but he said hopefully by next November one will be on the ballot.
