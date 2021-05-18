HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Washington County is one of five Oregon counties going into the lower risk level Friday.
The change allows for 50% capacity for most businesses and settings, which is a significant increase from the county’s current restrictions in high risk.
The Hillsboro Hops have fans in the stands at 15% capacity right now and are still figuring out what the lower risk level will mean for them.
We spoke to fans who are excited to see things opening up more.
“Things are finally getting back to normal, I’m so excited to see my friends I haven’t seen in forever again and I’m just really excited to make up for some lost time,” Katherine Nguyen said.
“I think it’s great but I hope everyone is really cautious about what they do, that people are being responsible for everything and make sure we’re taking care of one another,” Troy Fanning said.
