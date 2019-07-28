SCIO, OR (KPTV) – Linn County deputies are investigating a two-vehicle crash outside Scio that injured four people.
The collision occurred Sunday near 40456 Fish Hatchery Rd., about a half mile east of Richardson Gap Road.
Deputies say just before 12:30 p.m., they received a report that two vehicles had crashed and at least one person was unconscious.
The investigation revealed that a gray 2000 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on Fish Hatchery Road when it lost control and crossed into the eastbound lane, hitting an eastbound Toyota 4Runner.
The impact of the crash caused the Honda to separate into two pieces.
The driver of the Honda, 19-year-old Thomas Williams of Scio, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis by ambulance. His 17-year-old passenger sustained serious injuries and was transported to Salem Memorial Hospital by LifeFlight helicopter.
The driver of the 4Runner, 50-year-old Anthony Mirabile of Arizona, and his passenger, 40-year-old Leah Sheffer of Illinois, were transported by ambulance to Lebanon Community Hospital.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
