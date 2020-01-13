BORING, OR (KPTV) – Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Boring Monday evening.
The crash occurred on Southeast Amisigger Road near Southeast Paw Print Lane, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say a 21-year-old woman was driving a car too fast for conditions and crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic, colliding with another car.
The driver of that other car, a 25-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The woman sustained a leg injury and was treated by paramedics.
“Seatbelts and airbags saved their lives,” according to deputies.
One of the cars caught fire but was extinguished by firefighters.
Deputies say the at-fault driver will face reckless driving charges.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.