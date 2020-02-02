FAIRVIEW, OR (KPTV) – Multnomah County deputies are investigating a nearly head-on crash in Fairview early Sunday.
The crash occurred just after 12:30 a.m. in the 22100 block of Northeast Halsey Street.
Deputies say Gresham firefighters responded and helped get a pinned driver out of one vehicle.
The driver was transported to a local trauma hospital by LifeFlight. Two other people were also taken to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions.
The Multnomah County Vehicle Crash Team is investigating.
