PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - More than 54 million Americans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, the most since 2005, according to AAA.
While most of those travelers will be hitting the road, plenty of people were heading for the airport Wednesday morning.
Parking spaces were still available at Portland International Airport, but the lots were starting to fill up. By 8:30 a.m., the economy lot was 87 percent full, while the long-term garage was at 59 percent of capacity.
There were no reports of flight cancellations or delays at PDX on Wednesday morning, a good sign for travelers.
“It’s been so easy so far,” said traveler Scott Zwingli. “I love the Portland Airport compared to others. It’s really easy to get in and out of.”
Experts believe Thanksgiving travelers will be up 5 percent overall from 2017 to 2018.
While many people travel to see family members, AAA reports that cities with warmer weather and theme parks are also quite popular as holiday destinations. Orlando, Florida is the number one travel destination for Thanksgiving this year.
