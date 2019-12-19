PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - People spent the day preparing for heavy rain around the region.
The National Weather Service reported that certain spots across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington could see flooding through Saturday.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation has been keeping an eye on the forecast. In the Johnson Creek area, which is known to flood, crews cleared large drains and culverts, just in case.
People are encouraged to check the storm drains near their homes and make sure they aren’t clogged.
Sandbag stations all over town have also been replenished.
Volunteers with Portland’s Neighborhood Emergency Team was at a station in Lents Park on Thursday.
“We’re going to have shifts here every two hours until I guess 9 p.m. tonight to help people get prepared,” said Bob Fischer.
The city provides everything needed for sandbags, except for shovels, so people are advised to bring one of their own.
Landslides are another concern with the rain. Geologists say whenever there’s heavy rain in a short period of time, the soil doesn’t have time to dry out.
The water builds up and can cause slides.
Engineering geologist Bill Burns says the risk is even higher in areas that have burned, so his eyes are on the Columbia River Gorge, after the 2017 Eagle Creek Fire.
“That fire impact is still there and if we have really heavy rainfall on burned areas like that, that water can get into the ground quicker than it would if there was all that vegetation,” said Burns, with the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries.
For more tips and advice regarding landslides, go to oregongeology.org.
