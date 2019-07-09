3 people rescued after being pulled out by rip current at Rockaway Beach

ROCKAWAY BEACH, OR (KPTV) – A good reminder about the danger of rip currents – after three people had to be rescued on the Oregon coast.
The Rockaway Beach Volunteer Fire Department posted pictures of Monday’s rescue on Facebook.
They say three people were located about 100 yards beyond the beach after being pulled out by a rip current.
The people were safely brought back in with what’s called an “unmanned surface vehicle.”
The volunteer firefighters want to remind people there is no safe spot to swim in the ocean off Rockaway Beach.
