LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Echo Mountain Complex Fire is 100 percent contained, but some living there who lost their homes to the wildfire are facing a unique challenge.
Families say that because of the large number of vacation home rentals in the Lincoln County area, finding a longer term housing solution is difficult.
“It was an issue before any of this even happened, it’s always been an issue, and most of the land owners and people who own those properties live out of state,” Ashley Andersen said.
Andersen and James Taylor are staying in a motel for the time being.
“It’s just like not knowing anything,” Andersen said, speaking to one of the most difficult parts for her. The couple said they were struggling before the wildfire hit because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and things are now even worse.
"We can’t get a hold of unemployment, we couldn’t get a hold of them before the fire, and now after, it’s even harder to get a hold of them,” Anderson said. The two said they haven’t been able to get home to see what was lost in person.
“We lost everything,” Taylor said. Not far from their home, the Holland family is also facing a total loss.
“That was our first home, kind of our starter, we put up a garden just trying to make it ours,” James Holland said.
Holland and his family are staying in a vacation home rental for now, but he said the future is uncertain.
“It almost is surreal because we are a tourist community, so you have a large number of the community that’s just been impacted by this horrible event and at the same time you go into the towns and you see a lot of people still doing their vacationing,” Holland said. Both families said the community has been phenomenal in providing immediate needs like food, clothes and basic necessities. However, they are hoping something changes for the long term.
“There’s a lot of pain in people you can see right now and just seeing the divide between those continuing on with daily life versus those who are reeling from having to lose their home and what they’re going to do next just creates this juxtapose as to how the world works and it’s really kind of unfortunate,” Holland said.
Both families have Go Fund Me’s set up:
To donate to Ashley and James: https://www.gofundme.com/f/my-home-burnt-down-in-echo-mountain-fire?sharetype=teams&member=5861138&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&pc_code=ot_co_dashboard_a&rcid=dba1239caa104e55898fe63ebac9d189.
For the Holland family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/fire-relief-for-the-holland-family?utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.