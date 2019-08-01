WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison this week for his role in a violent armed robbery involving several people at a Beaverton apartment last year, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office says.
Jaime Gonzalez Tuesday pleaded guilty to four counts of first degree robbery in connection with the crime; he joins five other people who have also entered guilty pleas and were sentenced for their roles in the robbery, according to the attorney’s office.
The attorney’s office Thursday identified those people as Casandra Dempsey, Jamie David Lay, Jesse John Lieble, Emmanuel Rodriguez and Anthony Anacleto Ortega. Dempsey pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery and was sentenced to 90 months in prison; Lay pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree robbery and was sentenced to 90 months in prison; Lieble pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree robbery and was sentenced to 70 months in prison; Rodriguez pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree robbery and was sentenced to 90 months; Ortega pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree robbery and was given 120 months in prison.
According to the attorney’s office, the robbery began early in the morning on June 1, 2018 when Dempsey knocked on the victims’ apartment door but quickly claimed she had the wrong house.
“Moments later, four armed men who were concealing their faces forced their way into the apartment and put a gun to the head of one of the victims,” the attorney’s office says.
That victim grabbed the gun and tried to fight the men, but they overpowered her and began to attack her, the attorney’s office says. One of the other gunmen ordered the two other adults in the apartment and a teenage girl to get on the ground.
The gunmen were in the apartment for about five minutes and fled the scene after ordering one of the victims to turn over his cell phone and wallet, the attorney’s office says.
“Fortunately, the apartment was equipped with surveillance cameras which captured footage which would prove to be vital to the case,” according to the attorney’s office.
The cameras showed Dempsey wearing a sweatshirt with a logo for an area youth soccer association. Detectives contacted that group and identified Dempsey as a suspect.
When confronted, Dempsey admitted she was recruited to knock on the victim's door. Ortega also admitted to his role in the robbery and helped detectives identify the remaining assailants, the attorney’s office says. All six defendants have been transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve their sentences.
