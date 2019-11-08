MORROW COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police troopers are investigating a crash that injured two people in Morrow County early Thursday morning.
The crash occurred at around 2 a.m. on Interstate 84 near milepost 151.
OSP said a preliminary investigation revealed that a light blue 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-84 when for unknown reasons the vehicle drifted off the interstate, causing the vehicle to roll.
The two people inside the Jeep, identified as Jason Michael Gentilini, 29, of Beaverton, and Ariel Leigh Holien, 28, of Hillsboro, were seriously injured in the crash.
OSP said they are still investigating which person was driving.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or the vehicle before the crash is asked to contact Oregon State Police at *OSP and refer to Sgt. Placido Lopez.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
