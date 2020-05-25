CANNON BEACH, OR (KPTV) – Small crowds spotted Cannon Beach as people continue to social distance on Memorial Day.
Many of the people FOX 12 spoke with who came to visit this weekend have property to stay at in town or they drove in for the day.
A woman FOX 12 spoke with from Washington has a beach house in town says she noticed people social distancing on the beach.
Pleasantly surprised though and kind of glad to hear that things are opening and I hope that people take it gently and I hope that nothing happens because it's such a beautiful place we want to share it with people but still be able to do it safely,” Susan Bomalaski, visiting from Washington said.
Lodging in Clatsop County is closed through Memorial Day weekend.
