MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The sharp, bitter wind has arrived and it’s bringing the full wintery mix along.
“Honestly I didn’t believe it was coming, but apparently it’s here,” said Tyler Fuhr on Thursday as he was loading up his groceries in the Fred Meyer parking lot near Fairview.
There were light snow and ice flurries in eastern Multnomah County early Thursday afternoon and no shortage of icicles.
With the winter’s first big snowstorm about to hit the metro area, there’s an urgency to get supplies and gas and get back home.
“I don’t know if we have enough for five days of this but hopefully, we’ll make it through a couple,” Fuhr said.
Fuhr’s partner, Rosa Macias, is worried the power might go out.
“Hopefully we’re good and if not, sandwiches,” Macias said. “I got some meat for sandwiches because I have three kids and three dogs.”
Macias said her kids can hardly wait to see what mother nature has in store.
“They are very excited,” Macias said. “They’ve been wanting this for a long time so hopefully it’s sticks, and it doesn’t get too frozen that we can’t be outside.”
But for Doug Lambert, a career as a truck driver is enough to make him dislike the snowy weather.
“I wish it would stay back east where it belongs,” Lambert said. “We had plans to go down to Pacific City for the weekend, but we cancelled that looking at the forecast.”
So instead he’ll hunker down at home and ride it out.
“I have my snow shovel, my snow melt, all that stuff from last year so we’re ready for this year,” Lambert said.
(1) comment
They would never make it in North Eastern Oregon.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.