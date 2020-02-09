VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Firefighters say two people were pulled from a burning apartment in Vancouver Sunday morning.
At about 8:25 a.m., firefighters were dispatched an apartment fire, located at 7531 NE 18th St., according to the Vancouver Fire Department.
Initial information provided by dispatchers was that two people were trapped inside.
The first arriving crew found a fire in a lower unit of the apartment complex and pulled two people from that unit.
Both people suffered smoke inhalation and one of them has a traumatic injury, according to Vancouver Fire.
They were transported to Peace Health Southwest Hospital and there is no word on their conditions.
Crews say a family pet is also missing.
Additional crews arrived to help contain the fire. They say the apartment will be uninhabitable and the family will be assisted by the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.