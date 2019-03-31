3 people taken to hospital after head-on crash in north Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Three people were injured after a head-on crash in north Portland Saturday night.
The collision, which involved two vehicles, occurred on North Columbia Boulevard near North Interstate Place just before 10:30 p.m.
Fire crews extricated two people at the scene with rescue tools. Those two people, along with another person, were all transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. There is no word on their conditions.
The Portland Police Bureau’s Traffic Division responded to investigate the crash.
Police say there are indications that alcohol was involved, but no charges have been filed yet.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
