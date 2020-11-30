People who've had and recovered from COVID-19 should still take precautions, per doctors, CDC

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - We hear over and over again that masks and social distancing are key to staying healthy, but what about for people who've already had COVID-19? Should they be taking the same precautions? And can they be reinfected?
According to the CDC, whether you've had COVID-19 or not, you should still wear a mask, social distance, and avoid crowds and confined spaces.
Scientists are still learning about reinfection and immunity, but they know more now than we did early on.
"I didn't think it would be this bad for this long," Rebecca Frasure said.
A lot has changed since she got COVID-19 back in February during a Southeast Asian cruise.
Though she had to stay in a Tokyo hospital, she tells FOX 12 she never had severe symptoms and hasn't experienced any lasting effects, but still, all these months later, she's taking every public health precaution seriously.
"I have been this whole time," she said. "I feel like it's the right thing to do, and even though I had it, my husband never did, so I wouldn't want to put him in any kind of position to have myself expose him in any way."
According to infectious disease doctor Adam Brady at Samaritan Health Services in Corvallis, that's the right move.
"When we're learning about a virus, you want to be a little bit more cautious and make sure we don't have people unknowingly spreading COVID-19," he said.
He said the best research to date shows that people who've had COVID-19 are likely immune for at least 90 days after recovering, but no way to know for sure.
"There's no real test, and there's no way for anyone to know if you're immune or not, and so that's why it's important to adhere to those guidelines," Dr. Brady said.
He echoes what the CDC has said, that reinfection appears to be rare but possible.
Frasure says that's been on her mind ever since her recovery: "I would really hate to get it again because you just might not be so lucky the next time."
Dr. Brady said bottom line: no free passes. Even with a vaccine around the corner, he says don't think of that as a free pass yet either.
"We all have to keep doing this together until everyone is protected and safe," he said.
As far as that likely 90-day immunity, there is a difference in the CDC guidelines within that window.
If you test positive for COVID-19, recover, and then you're exposed again within 90 days and don't have symptoms, you don't need to be tested again, and you don't need to quarantine.
