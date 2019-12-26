SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The man rescued from a burning semi-truck in a fiery crash on Interstate 5 a few months ago is now home from the hospital.
On Oct. 15, Rex Hollopeter was almost done with his day when state police say a smoking semi-trailer had pulled to the shoulder on I-5 and Hollopeter side-swiped it. Both trucks burst into flames.
“I was in there trying to kick the door open,” he said.
He said he fell out of the truck as a group of men came to the rescue, but he doesn’t remember much of anything else from that day.
The crash and the fire were so intense, it closed the southbound highway for twelve hours and crews spent days fixing the road.
Hollopeter had no idea. He’d been Life-Flighted to the hospital and says he woke up a month later from a medically-induced coma.
Nearly 60 percent of his body was burned and he had to have several fingers amputated.
“My scar tissue goes like this and it wraps around the back like the fire tried to grab me,” he said.
Hollopeter said he was supposed to be in the hospital another six to nine months, but just a few days ago, he was released.
“They say I’m a miracle healer,” he said. “My will to live is probably the thing that got me through. That and humor.”
The 51-year-old said really this is his second recovery. His fighting spirit comes from his first recovery, and the two coincide.
He was released from the hospital the day before his 25th anniversary clean and sober from drug addiction.
“That’s where the positivity came from, working steps, cleaning out that just stuff that lived in my head and helping other people,” Hollopeter said. “That’s what I lost touch with just before the accident. I stopped helping people and I got a ‘go f yourself’ attitude and just kick rocks, you know, and that’s not who I am, that’s not who I wanted to be, that’s not who I got into recovery to be.”
Now once again he has a new perspective on life. He said after such a horrible accident, he thinks of those who saved him, how quickly he was able to get home from the hospital, that he got to be with family for the holidays, and he said given all of that, he can only see it one way: “100 percent gratitude and it brought me back to ground level.”
Hollopeter has to go to the doctor every few weeks and still has more surgeries ahead.
He loves riding motorcycles so he’s hoping to be able to get back to that eventually.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
