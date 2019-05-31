Person airlifted to hospital after bicycle, car collide near Gaston

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A person was airlifted to a hospital after colliding with a car in western Washington County.
The crash occurred Friday afternoon near Old Highway 47 and Southwest Scoggins Valley Road near Gaston.
Highway 47 between Seghers and Scoggins Valley roads was briefly closed so a LifeFlight helicopter could land.
There is no word on the bicyclist’s condition.
Deputies are investigating the crash. They say the driver remained at the scene.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
