EAGLE CREEK, OR (KPTV) – A person was flown to the hospital Thursday night after a shooting in Eagle Creek.
The shooting occurred at about 6 p.m. off Southeast Howlett Road, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies confirmed that one person was shot and was taken to the hospital by LifeFlight.
At this time, there is no word on what led up to the shooting or the injured person’s condition.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
