SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A person who barricaded themselves at an apartment complex in Salem has been taken into custody.
The standoff occurred in the 3400 block of Silvercedar Place Northeast at about 8:45 p.m. Monday.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says SWAT was also called to the scene.
They had asked people who live in the apartment complex to stay inside their apartments.
Later Monday evening, the sheriff’s office said the suspect surrendered and was safely taken into custody.
No additional information was immediately available.
