SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A person was rushed to a hospital on Thursday after a carport collapsed in Salem.
Firefighters say the person was working on the carport near Front and Academy Street when it collapsed and trapped them; firefighters had to pull the person out from underneath.
The person was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.
The Salem Fire Department says it’s not clear what caused the structure to collapse.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
