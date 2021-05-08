PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a shooting victim was dropped off at the hospital with critical injuries on Friday. Investigators are now asking for the public’s help to find who pulled the trigger.
On Friday at 3:33 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area of Northeast Prescott Street and Northeast 33rd Avenue. When officers arrived they found evidence of gunfire.
A short time later, an off-duty officer reported seeing a gunshot victim dropped off at Legacy Emanuel Hospital. The Enhanced Community Safety Team responded to investigate. No information has been released about the victim or a possible suspect.
If anyone has information about this incident please reference case number 21-122870 and e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.
Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
