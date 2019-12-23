1 person critically injured in high-speed rollover crash in Gresham

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – One person was critically injured in a high-speed rollover crash in Gresham Monday evening.
The crash occurred near Southeast 182nd Avenue and Southeast Yamhill Street, according to the Gresham Fire Department.
Firefighters say the car rolled several times before coming to rest against an office building.
They say the force of the crash was so great that the car’s engine and transmission were torn from the vehicle and laying in the parking lot of the business where the car ended up.
According to Gresham Fire, one person reportedly ran from the scene, but another person was critically injured and transported to the hospital.
Firefighters say a fire hydrant was also destroyed in the crash.
The car did catch fire, but crews extinguished the fire before it could spread to anything else.
There’s no word yet on what exactly caused the crash.
