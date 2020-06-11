LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) – A person was hospitalized after they were found unresponsive in an apartment that caught fire in Longview Wednesday evening.
Longview Police & Fire said firefighters responded at 6:20 p.m. to a fire at the Fremont Village Apartments, located at 1416 3rd Avenue.
While on their way to the scene, firefighters were told by dispatchers that multiple people were trapped in the apartment on fire.
Firefighters arrived at the scene in five minutes and were able to knock down the fire in nine minutes.
An unresponsive victim was located in the first-floor hallway two minutes after the fire was knocked down.
Firefighters extricated the person from the apartment, and they were treated on site before being transported by ambulance to St. John Medical Center. The victim was later transported to Legacy Emanuel Hospital Burn Unit in Portland.
The person was described as being in critical condition, but their current condition is not known.
Firefighters searched the rest of the apartment complex and no other victims were located. After their search, firefighters said a person who had been evacuated began to complain about shortness of breath, so they were transported by ambulance to St. John Medical Center for treatment.
In total, fire officials were at the scene for three and a half hours for the response and investigation.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
