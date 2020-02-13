1 person dead after fire rips through home in Scappoose

SCAPPOOSE, OR (KPTV) – One person died after a house caught fire in Scappoose on Thursday.
Firefighters responded to the home in the 28000 block of Chapman Road around 8 a.m. and extinguished the flames.
Investigators after the fire was extinguished found a body inside the home. Neighbors say they have a lot of questions after waking up to see flames tearing through the house.
It’s not clear what caused the house to catch fire. The person who died has not been identified.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office, The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office continue to investigate.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
