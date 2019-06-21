MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – One person died and five other people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 22 late Friday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.
The crash occurred on Highway 22E near Lyons around 3:10 p.m. and closed both lanes of traffic. OSP said east and westbound drivers should use alternate routes and expect the highway to be closed in the area for several hours.
Investigators haven’t said what caused the crash. The extent of the five people’s injuries was not immediately clear. Troopers continue to investigate.
