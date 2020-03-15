CLARK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – One person was killed and two were injured following a multi-vehicle crash near Battle Ground Lake Sunday afternoon, Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.
At 2:41 p.m. emergency crews were dispatched to the 26200 block of Northeast 182nd Avenue, north of Battle Ground Lake State Park. When they arrived, they found an injured bicyclist, motorcyclist and the driver of a pickup truck.
Keith Kawazoe, 60, of Battle Ground had been out riding his bicycle on Northeast 182nd Avenue when he hit the top of a tree that had fallen on the travel lane. Kawazoe fell off his bike and into the northbound traffic lane.
A group of 5 motorcyclists out for a ride were traveling behind Kawazoe.
The first motorcyclist swerved to avoid him. The second motorcyclist, Neal Karlsen, also from Battle Ground, crashed into Kawazoe causing him to lose control and cross into the oncoming traffic lane. Karlsen was then struck by a pickup truck traveling southbound driven by Brynna Childress,18, of La Center.
Karlsen was LifeFlighted to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, deputies said. Childress and Kawazoe were also taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.
Deputies say it doesn’t appear that speed or impairment contributed to the crash.
The crash is still under investigation by CCSO Traffic Unit and no arrests have been made.
Northeast 182nd Avenue from Northeast 259th Street to Northeast 266th Street remain closed while the crash is investigated.
No further information was given.
