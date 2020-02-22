1 person dead, 2 injured in crash on Hwy 30 in Clatsop County

CLATSOP COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man was killed and two other were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 30 on Saturday.
At about 6:30 a.m. Oregon State Police responded to a crash on Hwy 30 near milepost 82.
According to a preliminary investigation, a gold Buick Regal driven by Myranda Schultz, 20 of Astoria had stopped at the Knappa intersection to cross Hwy 30 on the Hillcrest Loop. Schultz drove into the path of a black Ford Mustang driven by Cameron Rowles, 72, of Warrenton that was driving eastbound and struck on the passenger side.
The passenger inside the Buick, Enrique Sutphin, 24, of Astoria was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Oregon State Police.
Schultz and Rowles sustained minor injuries and were not taken to the hospital.
